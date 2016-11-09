Skip to main content

November/ December 2016 Issue

11/09/2016 12:45PM, Published by Jennifer Gonzalez

The holidays are here and CityView is happy to be apart of your family traditions. In this November/ December issue we take a look at the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew and look toward the 2016 Holiday Season.  Find great gift finds, recipes and craft ideas through our pages or online.

Nov/Dec 2016 Editor’s Corner

Nov/Dec2016 Publisher’s Note

McFadyen’s Musings: The Winter Wasp 

Faith: Small Things with Great Love

Living: The Kidds’ Traditional Christmas

Food: Breakfast for the Holiday’s

Art: DIY Holiday Mason Jars

Business: ‘Tis the Season to Travel

Giving: 18th Annual Heart of Christmas Show

Feature: Matthew’s Aftermath

Neighbors helping neighbors







