Good Eats: Winter Recipes 2016

11/28/2016 11:06AM, Published by Jennifer Gonzalez, Categories: Shop+Eat+Drink, CityView Family , Today

Turkey Taco Mexican Lasagna

(via Gluten Free with L.B.)

Spices like cumin, chili and paprika will naturally warm you up. Try this dish with a dollop of sour cream and homemade guacamole.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground turkey

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 poblano pepper, chopped

½ sweet onion, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 15-oz. can of tomato puree

Spice Mix:

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 15-oz. can of corn kernels, drained

1 15 oz. can of black beans, drained

2 cups shredded cheese

12 corn tortillas

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. Brown turkey in a skillet over medium heat until halfway cooked through (about 3 minutes). Add in bell pepper, poblano pepper, onion and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Continue cooking until meat is thoroughly cooked (another 3 to 4 minutes).

3. Keep on heat and add in can of tomato puree. Let simmer over low for about 3 to 5 minutes while fixing spice mix.

4. Combine spices in small bowl. Sprinkle in skillet. Stir and let simmer for about 3 minutes.

5. Begin layering in a 9 x 13-inch dish. Start with 1/3 of the turkey meat mixture and layer 6 tortillas. Next, layer 1/3 turkey mixture, ½ can of corn, ½ can of beans and 1 cup of cheese. Repeat with remaining turkey, tortillas, corn, beans and cheese. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

6. Let sit for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Chicken Pot Pie Casserole

(via Taste of Home)

Enjoy this family favorite before you hit the town for holiday festivities!

Prep time: 40 minutes

Bake time: 15 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

Ingredients:

1/3 cup butter, cubed

1 ½ cups sliced fresh mushrooms

2 medium carrots, sliced

1/2 medium onion, chopped

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup 2% milk

4 cups cubed cooked chicken

1 cup frozen peas

1 jar (2 ounces) diced pimientos, drained

½ teaspoon salt

Biscuit topping:

2 cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons sugar

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

½ cup cold butter, cubed

2/3 cup 2% milk

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°. In a large saucepan, heat butter over medium heat. Add mushrooms, carrots and onion; cook and stir until tender.

2. Stir in flour until blended; gradually stir in broth and milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in chicken, peas, pimientos and salt; heat through. Transfer to a greased 11 x 7-inch baking dish.

3. For topping, in a large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and cream of tartar. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add milk; stir just until moistened.

4. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; knead gently 8 to 10 times. Pat or roll dough to ½-in. thickness; cut with a floured 2 ½ inch biscuit cutter. Place over chicken mixture. Bake, uncovered, 15-20 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown.

Curried Spinach Rice

Lentil Bake

(via Light Orange Bean)

Curry helps strengthen the immune system and aids in prevention against cancer and Alzheimer’s Disease. Lentils, known for their fiber, are also high in protein. This dish can be prepared the day before and stored in the fridge. If the dish goes right from the fridge to the oven, add 10 minutes baking time.

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

2/3 cup raw brown lentils

2 2/3 cups water

1 cup chopped onion (yellow or red)

1 bunch fresh spinach (approximately 10

oz., finely chopped)

1 clove garlic (finely chopped)

3 tablespoons olive or canola oil

2 teaspoons yellow curry powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup brown rice

2 cups full fat coconut milk

Instructions:

1. Cook Lentils: Measure the lentils into a strainer, pick over and remove any stones. Rinse thoroughly under running water. Transfer rinsed lentils to a saucepan, add 1 1/3 cups of water to lentils. On a stove top, bring the water to a boil then set the heat to medium low to simmer for 25 minutes.

2. In another saucepan, add brown rice and 1 1/3 cups of water. On a stove top, bring the water to a boil then set heat to low to simmer for 10 minutes.

3. While lentils and rice are cooking,use knife or food processor to chop onions, garlic and spinach into fine pieces.

4. Preheat oven to 350º. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chopped onions and garlic; then stir until onions are translucent and softened. Stir in rice, curry powder, salt and pepper; cook 2 more minutes. Add chopped spinach, cooked lentils and coconut milk; cook for 1 minute.

5. Transfer the lentil rice mixture to an oven safe dish; cover with oven safe lid or aluminum foil and bake 35 minutes