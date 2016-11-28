Skip to main content

Good Eats: Winter Recipes 2016

11/28/2016 11:06AM, Published by Jennifer Gonzalez, Categories: Shop+Eat+Drink, CityView Family , Today

Turkey Taco Mexican Lasagna

(via Gluten Free with L.B.)

Spices like cumin, chili and paprika will naturally warm you up. Try this dish with a dollop of sour cream and homemade guacamole.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

 

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground turkey

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 poblano pepper, chopped

½ sweet onion, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 15-oz. can of tomato puree

Spice Mix:

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 15-oz. can of corn kernels, drained

1 15 oz. can of black beans, drained

2 cups shredded cheese

12 corn tortillas

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. Brown turkey in a skillet over medium heat until halfway cooked through (about 3 minutes). Add in bell pepper, poblano pepper, onion and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Continue cooking until meat is thoroughly cooked (another 3 to 4 minutes).

3. Keep on heat and add in can of tomato puree. Let simmer over low for about 3 to 5 minutes while fixing spice mix.

4. Combine spices in small bowl. Sprinkle in skillet. Stir and let simmer for about 3 minutes.

5. Begin layering in a 9 x 13-inch dish. Start with 1/3 of the turkey meat mixture and layer 6 tortillas. Next, layer 1/3 turkey mixture, ½ can of corn, ½ can of beans and 1 cup of cheese. Repeat with remaining turkey, tortillas, corn, beans and cheese. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

6. Let sit for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Chicken Pot Pie Casserole

(via Taste of Home)

Enjoy this family favorite before you hit the town for holiday festivities!

Prep time: 40 minutes

Bake time: 15 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

 Ingredients:

1/3 cup butter, cubed

1 ½ cups sliced fresh mushrooms

2 medium carrots, sliced

1/2 medium onion, chopped

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup 2% milk

4 cups cubed cooked chicken

1 cup frozen peas

1 jar (2 ounces) diced pimientos, drained

½ teaspoon salt

Biscuit topping:

2 cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons sugar

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

½ cup cold butter, cubed

2/3 cup 2% milk

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°. In a large saucepan, heat butter over medium heat. Add mushrooms, carrots and onion; cook and stir until tender.

2. Stir in flour until blended; gradually stir in broth and milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in chicken, peas, pimientos and salt; heat through. Transfer to a greased 11 x 7-inch baking dish.

3. For topping, in a large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and cream of tartar. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add milk; stir just until moistened.

4. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; knead gently 8 to 10 times. Pat or roll dough to ½-in. thickness; cut with a floured 2 ½ inch biscuit cutter. Place over chicken mixture. Bake, uncovered, 15-20 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown.

Curried Spinach Rice

Lentil Bake

(via Light Orange Bean)

Curry helps strengthen the immune system and aids in prevention against cancer and Alzheimer’s Disease. Lentils, known for their fiber, are also high in protein. This dish can be prepared the day before and stored in the fridge. If the dish goes right from the fridge to the oven, add 10 minutes baking time.

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

 Ingredients:

2/3 cup raw brown lentils

2 2/3 cups water

1 cup chopped onion (yellow or red)

1 bunch fresh spinach (approximately 10

oz., finely chopped)

1 clove garlic (finely chopped)

3 tablespoons olive or canola oil

2 teaspoons yellow curry powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup brown rice

2 cups full fat coconut milk

Instructions:

1. Cook Lentils: Measure the lentils into a strainer, pick over and remove any stones. Rinse thoroughly under running water. Transfer rinsed lentils to a saucepan, add 1 1/3 cups of water to lentils. On a stove top, bring the water to a boil then set the heat to medium low to simmer for 25 minutes.

2. In another saucepan, add brown rice and 1 1/3 cups of water. On a stove top, bring the water to a boil then set heat to low to simmer for 10 minutes. 

3. While lentils and rice are cooking,use knife or food processor to chop onions, garlic and spinach into fine pieces.

4. Preheat oven to 350º. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chopped onions and garlic; then stir until onions are translucent and softened. Stir in rice, curry powder, salt and pepper; cook 2 more minutes. Add chopped spinach, cooked lentils and coconut milk; cook for 1 minute.

5. Transfer the lentil rice mixture to an oven safe dish; cover with oven safe lid or aluminum foil and bake 35 minutes





  • 25 Days of Christmas Specials

    12/22/2016
    12:00AM

    Dr. Edward Dickerson of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists & Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa is...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/22/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/22/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance

    12/22/2016
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Come join the fun every 4th Thursday of the month! Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance V...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    12/23/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/23/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Christmas in Paradise

    12/23/2016
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us in celebrating our first annual Christmas in Paradise! Friday and Saturday evenings: N...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/23/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Festival of Lights

    12/23/2016
    06:00PM — 10:00PM

    Festival of Lights Saturday & Sunday, November 26 & 27 Thursday ~ Sunday, December 1-4 & 8-11 ...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    12/23/2016
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Birthday Dance & Potluck

    12/23/2016
    09:00PM — 01:00AM

    Celebrate your birthday month with others every 4th Friday of the month! Birthday dance & potluc...

  • 25 Days of Christmas Specials

    12/24/2016
    12:00AM

    Dr. Edward Dickerson of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists & Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa is...

  • Christmas Service

    12/24/2016
    04:00PM

    Join us in Celebration of the Birth of Jesus Christ Saturday December 24 4 p.m. Live Nativ...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/24/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • 25 Days of Christmas Specials

    12/25/2016
    12:00AM

    Dr. Edward Dickerson of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists & Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa is...

  • Christmas Cantata

    12/25/2016
    10:00AM

    Join Clement Baptist Church Christmas Message December 25 at 10 a.m.

  • Christmas Service

    12/25/2016
    11:00AM

    Join us in Celebration of the Birth of Jesus Christ Sunday December 25 11 a.m. Christmas Day...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/25/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/26/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/26/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    12/27/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Tai Chi for Health

    12/27/2016
    10:00AM

    Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/27/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/27/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    12/27/2016
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/28/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/28/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • 25 Days of Christmas Specials

    12/22/2016
    12:00AM

    Dr. Edward Dickerson of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists & Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa is...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/22/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/22/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance

    12/22/2016
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Come join the fun every 4th Thursday of the month! Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance V...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    12/23/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/23/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Christmas in Paradise

    12/23/2016
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us in celebrating our first annual Christmas in Paradise! Friday and Saturday evenings: N...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/23/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Festival of Lights

    12/23/2016
    06:00PM — 10:00PM

    Festival of Lights Saturday & Sunday, November 26 & 27 Thursday ~ Sunday, December 1-4 & 8-11 ...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    12/23/2016
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Birthday Dance & Potluck

    12/23/2016
    09:00PM — 01:00AM

    Celebrate your birthday month with others every 4th Friday of the month! Birthday dance & potluc...

  • 25 Days of Christmas Specials

    12/24/2016
    12:00AM

    Dr. Edward Dickerson of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists & Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa is...

  • Christmas Service

    12/24/2016
    04:00PM

    Join us in Celebration of the Birth of Jesus Christ Saturday December 24 4 p.m. Live Nativ...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/24/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • 25 Days of Christmas Specials

    12/25/2016
    12:00AM

    Dr. Edward Dickerson of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists & Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa is...

  • Christmas Cantata

    12/25/2016
    10:00AM

    Join Clement Baptist Church Christmas Message December 25 at 10 a.m.

  • Christmas Service

    12/25/2016
    11:00AM

    Join us in Celebration of the Birth of Jesus Christ Sunday December 25 11 a.m. Christmas Day...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/25/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/26/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/26/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    12/27/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Tai Chi for Health

    12/27/2016
    10:00AM

    Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/27/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/27/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    12/27/2016
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/28/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/28/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/29/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/29/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    12/30/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/30/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/30/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    12/31/2016
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Tommy Edwards & The Bluegrass Experience

    12/31/2016
    08:00PM

    Tommy Edwards & The Bluegrass Experience have been ringing in the New Year at the Temple Theatre ...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    01/03/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Tai Chi for Health

    01/03/2017
    10:00AM

    Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    01/06/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    01/07/2017
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Tai Chi for Health

    01/10/2017
    10:00AM

    Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

Add Your Event View More
CFVHS Medical Directory
Read CityView Online!
Read CityView Family Online!
Seen at the Scene City View Magazine
CityView Facebook
CityView Family Facebook

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and City View NC