City Spotlight: Taking Action

11/28/2016 11:04AM, Published by Jennifer Gonzalez, Categories: CityView Family , Community, Today

BY ERIN PESUTHurricane Matthew wreaked havoc on Cumberland County in October 2016. While the damage was significant so was the outpouring of local support like local volunteer Corey Brown who jumped right in to help and to lead at Second Harvest.Julia Morales, Program Coordinator at Second Harvest said, “When I came in that Saturday, I said, ‘Corey, you’realready here?’ He beat me to work, and he said, ‘I just finished working 100 hours at PWC,’ and I said, ‘Excuse me...and you’re here?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, we’ve got to getit done.’ What amazes me about Corey is his wonderfully positive attitude. He says things like, ‘We can do it. We can makeit happen.’ We so appreciate that. We love the passion of people who want to give back.”





Below is a question and answer with Brown about the importance of volunteering.Q: How long have you lived inFayetteville?A: Since first grade, so that’s 31 years.Q: What do you do for work?A: I am a Supervisor at Public WorksCommission.Q: Where do you volunteer?A: I’m a volunteer at Second HarvestFood Bank of Southeast North Carolina.I really enjoy helping people. Evenwalking into the grocery store, I’ll helpload groceries. I’ll buy people food.Q: Where did you learn to be so giving?A: It’s because of the way I was raised,by my grandmother. There’s a lot to begained by just helping people.Q: What was the first nice thing you canever remember doing for someone?A: I helped change tires even when I was14 years old. I was in a CVS and I cameoutside. It was an older lady. I could tellshe needed help, so I helped her changeher tire.Q: Can you talk about the morning youvolunteered after Hurricane Matthew?A: I was one of the first people. That’s atrait of mine. I’m always early. I’d ratherbe early than be late. So basically, goingfrom the storm, I had a lot of adrenalineand I couldn’t sleep and so I said, I’mgoing to go volunteer. Ron Pringle [ChiefExecutive] told me I was going to be ateam leader for the day. He gave me atask of 15 things that needed to be done.Volunteers started trickling in and at onepoint there were 30 to 40 people. Theywork from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and that dayI worked 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.Q: What’s your favorite thing to do?

A: I really like interacting with the people



who come in. And I like meeting people.



That’s why I’m a supervisor [at PWC]. Ilike to work with people, not up abovepeople.Q: What did you do that day at SecondHarvest?A: We sorted all kinds of things, likeproduce. We consolidated food to behanded out. We went through the cooler.We stocked and moved food to the front.Everybody wants to do something here.People bring their kids and there are 7, 8,9, 10-year-old kids helping. It’s great. Itteaches good morals.Q: What do you enjoy doing in your freetime?A: Watching movies, hiking and doingadventuresome things. I’m going to visitmy younger brother who has a goatfarm in South Carolina.Q: What’s something we might notknow about you right away?A: I’m a very quiet person. I do not lookfor the limelight at all.Q: What are your thoughts about lifeafter Hurricane Matthew?A: I’ve seen a lot of damage and it’sreally sad to see people lose everything.A lot of the hardest hit areas are notwhere people had insurance, and they’rethe ones that really need the help. Itwas nice to see how the city bondedtogether. It’d be nice to see that whenthere hadn’t been a natural disaster.If you are interested in volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank for Volunteer Saturdays, applications are onlineat hungercantwait.org, or you can send an email to julia.morales@actionpathways.ngo or call (910) 485-6923.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina works to eliminate the cycleof hunger through a wide range of programs and services. They are achieved through ourmember agencies and local, state, and national partners.The Food Bank’s primary service area includes Bladen, Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Hoke, Robeson, and Sampsoncounties. The food bank provides nutritious food to those at risk of hunger through anetwork of over 250 non-profit members.There are over 200,000 individuals or 18% at risk of hunger within the seven counties ourpartner agencies call home.FACT: It would take more than $850 million to meet food needs in our service area.FACT: More than 20% of individuals in our service area are critically food insecure.FACT: More than 27% of children in our area are critically food insecure, thereby impactingtheir ability to grow and learn appropriately.Second Harvest’s Most Needed Items:• Canned Fruits & Veggies• Canned Meat• Canned Beans & Soup• Cereal• Whole Grain Pasta & Rice• Peanut Butter• Hygiene Items• Household Items• Paper Products