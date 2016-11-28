Pet Profile Featured Pet Bodie
Q: What is your name?
A: Catherine Reynolds
Q: What is your pet’s name?
A: Bodie
Q: What kind of animal is your pet?
A: An American Pitbull
Q: How old is your pet?
A: 8 years and 8 months. He weighs 67.2
pounds.
Q: What is unique about your pet?
A: He is better than a grandchild! He’s
unreal, he really is. He’s the best. I let
him out through the garage and he’ll
bark to come back in. If he needs to go
out, he’ll just sit by the door. He’s really
my grandson’s dog. When my grandson
was going to school in Wilmington, he
couldn’t have a dog at his apartment so I
took care of Bodie. That was three years
ago.
Q: What is his favorite thing to do?
A: He can sing! My friend’s daughters,
when they rub his belly, he sings. And he
loves children. He wags that tail until I
think it’s going to fall off.
Q: Likes? Dislikes?
A: He's scared of the vacuum cleaner.
months ago, I went to the library and
they taught you how you could make
your dog a toy. It’s an empty water bottle
and you take a long sock and you tie
a knot at each end and the bottle is in
there and they play with that. He loves
that. It’s something different. He loves
this rainbow sweater he has since usually
he’s wearing that when we’re going for
a ride in the car. He loves riding in the
car and hanging out the window and his
tongue hanging out and all of that.
Q: What’s Bodie’s favorite season?
A: He likes the sun. He loves to lay on
the porch and then come in and lay on
the kitchen floor because it's cool. CVF
