11/28/2016 11:05AM, Published by Jennifer Gonzalez, Categories: CityView Family , Today, Pets

Gallery: Pet Profile Featured Pet Bodie [15 Images] Click any image to expand.

Family pets are just that - family! And here at CityView Family one special pet gets featured each issue. This issue it's all about Bodie!Want your family pet featured? Email a photo to editor@cityviewnc.com and let us know what makes them amazing!When her friend’s daughters rub his belly, Bodie sings! And he loves children. He wags that tail until it’s going to fall off!Q: What is your name?

A: Catherine ReynoldsQ: What is your pet’s name?A: BodieQ: What kind of animal is your pet?A: An American PitbullQ: How old is your pet?A: 8 years and 8 months. He weighs 67.2pounds.Q: What is unique about your pet?A: He is better than a grandchild! He’sunreal, he really is. He’s the best. I lethim out through the garage and he’llbark to come back in. If he needs to goout, he’ll just sit by the door. He’s reallymy grandson’s dog. When my grandsonwas going to school in Wilmington, hecouldn’t have a dog at his apartment so Itook care of Bodie. That was three yearsago.Q: What is his favorite thing to do?A: He can sing! My friend’s daughters,when they rub his belly, he sings. And heloves children. He wags that tail until Ithink it’s going to fall off.Q: Likes? Dislikes?

A: He's scared of the vacuum cleaner.



He'll run all over the house. A fewmonths ago, I went to the library andthey taught you how you could makeyour dog a toy. It's an empty water bottleand you take a long sock and you tiea knot at each end and the bottle is inthere and they play with that. He lovesthat. It's something different. He lovesthis rainbow sweater he has since usuallyhe's wearing that when we're going fora ride in the car. He loves riding in thecar and hanging out the window and histongue hanging out and all of that.Q: What's Bodie's favorite season?A: He likes the sun. He loves to lay onthe porch and then come in and lay onthe kitchen floor because it's cool.