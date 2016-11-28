Skip to main content

Parenting: Raise a Child with Grit!

11/28/2016 11:05AM, Published by Jennifer Gonzalez, Categories: CityView Family , Today

BY RACHEL CZEREPAK

Everyone knows the fable of the tortoise and the hare. The tortoise races ahead and the hare trudges along, but once the hare stops to nap, the tortoise gains the lead and crosses the finish line.

Though the lesson of that tale may appear to be simple perseverance, there is a more accurate term to describe the tortoise’s character: grit.

According to Angela Duckworth, an associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania, grit is “the tendency to sustain interest in and effort toward very long-term goals.”

She describes “gritty”individuals as “tortoise-like, distinguished by their propensity to maintain effort and interest over years despite failure, adversity and plateaus in progress.”
And grit applies to everyone, not just children, and in every aspect of life: education, parenting, new endeavors, risky decisions, meeting new people, following through and daily habits.

In her book, Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance, Duckworth outlines why talent is not actually the best predictor of success. She explains that it is the unique combination of passion and perseverance towards a singular goal that lead to success across multiple domains.

 

Although grit is unrelated to IQ, it predicts educational attainment, adolescents and college students’ GPA, retention among military cadets in demanding classes at West Point and
children’s performance in the National Spelling Bee—accomplishments that all require increased study time.

Though it sounds similar to the concept of selfcontrol, the difference lies more in the
length of time required to complete a task. For example, an individual who is high in

self-control but moderate in grit may, for example, effectively control her temper, stick to her diet and resist the urge to check Facebook at work—yet Helping Children Succeed: What Works and Why have helped fuel the popular interest in grit.


In addition to his review of Duckworth’s research on grit, Tough also presents the work of Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck on growth and fixed mindsets. Dweck emphasizes the importance of praising effort as opposed to outcome.

For example, instead of praising Suzie’s high grade, her teachers and parents
applaud her persistent study habits. As a consequence of the influx of books and articles about grit and its related constructs, many parents and teachers are looking for the best ways to instill grit in the young people that they serve.

Here are some places to start, from Duckworth’s Grit: The Power of Passion
and Perseverance:

Build Interest! Encourage what the child is already interested in, and don’t
be afraid to change an interest if it isn’t working out.

Support Practice! In most cases it takes 10 years or 10,000 hours to become an
expert!

Find Purpose! How does their interest contribute to his/her goal or a greater need?

Encourage Hope! Role play optimistic vs. pessimistic world-views.

Let Them Fail! And teach them how to get back up!

  • 25 Days of Christmas Specials

    12/22/2016
    12:00AM

    Dr. Edward Dickerson of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists & Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa is...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/22/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/22/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance

    12/22/2016
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Come join the fun every 4th Thursday of the month! Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance V...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    12/23/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/23/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Christmas in Paradise

    12/23/2016
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us in celebrating our first annual Christmas in Paradise! Friday and Saturday evenings: N...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/23/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Festival of Lights

    12/23/2016
    06:00PM — 10:00PM

    Festival of Lights Saturday & Sunday, November 26 & 27 Thursday ~ Sunday, December 1-4 & 8-11 ...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    12/23/2016
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Birthday Dance & Potluck

    12/23/2016
    09:00PM — 01:00AM

    Celebrate your birthday month with others every 4th Friday of the month! Birthday dance & potluc...

  • 25 Days of Christmas Specials

    12/24/2016
    12:00AM

    Dr. Edward Dickerson of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists & Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa is...

  • Christmas Service

    12/24/2016
    04:00PM

    Join us in Celebration of the Birth of Jesus Christ Saturday December 24 4 p.m. Live Nativ...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/24/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • 25 Days of Christmas Specials

    12/25/2016
    12:00AM

    Dr. Edward Dickerson of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists & Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa is...

  • Christmas Cantata

    12/25/2016
    10:00AM

    Join Clement Baptist Church Christmas Message December 25 at 10 a.m.

  • Christmas Service

    12/25/2016
    11:00AM

    Join us in Celebration of the Birth of Jesus Christ Sunday December 25 11 a.m. Christmas Day...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/25/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/26/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/26/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    12/27/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Tai Chi for Health

    12/27/2016
    10:00AM

    Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/27/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/27/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    12/27/2016
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/28/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/28/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • 25 Days of Christmas Specials

    12/22/2016
    12:00AM

    Dr. Edward Dickerson of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists & Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa is...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/22/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/22/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance

    12/22/2016
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Come join the fun every 4th Thursday of the month! Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance V...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    12/23/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/23/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Christmas in Paradise

    12/23/2016
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us in celebrating our first annual Christmas in Paradise! Friday and Saturday evenings: N...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/23/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Festival of Lights

    12/23/2016
    06:00PM — 10:00PM

    Festival of Lights Saturday & Sunday, November 26 & 27 Thursday ~ Sunday, December 1-4 & 8-11 ...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    12/23/2016
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Birthday Dance & Potluck

    12/23/2016
    09:00PM — 01:00AM

    Celebrate your birthday month with others every 4th Friday of the month! Birthday dance & potluc...

  • 25 Days of Christmas Specials

    12/24/2016
    12:00AM

    Dr. Edward Dickerson of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists & Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa is...

  • Christmas Service

    12/24/2016
    04:00PM

    Join us in Celebration of the Birth of Jesus Christ Saturday December 24 4 p.m. Live Nativ...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/24/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • 25 Days of Christmas Specials

    12/25/2016
    12:00AM

    Dr. Edward Dickerson of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists & Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa is...

  • Christmas Cantata

    12/25/2016
    10:00AM

    Join Clement Baptist Church Christmas Message December 25 at 10 a.m.

  • Christmas Service

    12/25/2016
    11:00AM

    Join us in Celebration of the Birth of Jesus Christ Sunday December 25 11 a.m. Christmas Day...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/25/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/26/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/26/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    12/27/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Tai Chi for Health

    12/27/2016
    10:00AM

    Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/27/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/27/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    12/27/2016
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/28/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/28/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/29/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/29/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    12/30/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/30/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/30/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    12/31/2016
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Tommy Edwards & The Bluegrass Experience

    12/31/2016
    08:00PM

    Tommy Edwards & The Bluegrass Experience have been ringing in the New Year at the Temple Theatre ...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    01/03/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Tai Chi for Health

    01/03/2017
    10:00AM

    Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    01/06/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    01/07/2017
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Tai Chi for Health

    01/10/2017
    10:00AM

    Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

Add Your Event View More
CFVHS Medical Directory
Read CityView Online!
Read CityView Family Online!
Seen at the Scene City View Magazine
CityView Facebook
CityView Family Facebook

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and City View NC