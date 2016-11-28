Teen Life: An Interns look into the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics

11/28/2016 11:06AM, Published by Jennifer Gonzalez, Categories: CityView Family , Today

BY RACHEL BRITTAINWay back in March, I was sitting in my freshman dorm’s study room when I received the email. It was an acceptance email from the UNC Media and Journalism School, and I could hardly believe it. All I remember is calling my parents and telling them, “I am going to Rio!”Traveling to Rio for the 2016 Summer Olympics was an opportunity I never thought possible. When I hopped on the plane in July, I knew it would be the adventure of a lifetime.

While in Rio, I was an intern for the Olympic News Service. Along with 25 other students from UNC-Chapel Hill, we were in charge of gathering quotes from athletes and posting them to a webpage for news outlets across the world to use and to reference. I covered weightlifting and track cycling, both sports I did not have much, if any, knowledge of before. Now though, I would consider myself a professional of random weightlifting and track cycling rules and the



rankings of worldwide competitors.Talking to these athletes and learning more about their sport taught me the importance of passion. No matter the sport, these athletes were passionate about what they did andthey were determined to achieve a certain level of success. You can see it through their emotions and their level of determination is contagious.It was amazing to witness the passion, emotion and determination these athletes possess, and I will continue to infuse it into my interests and activities.A lot of people asked if I missed my family while I was away for almost a month in a strange, new place. My answer is yes, but the 25 other students from UNC-Chapel Hill quickly became my family.These people, who were strangers to me before, became the people I celebrated a USA victory with, complained to about the frustrations of a language barrier and were there for me no matter what, whether it be a question about our internship or just a question about life.The memories and experiences I shared with these people created a bond that will last a lifetime. When I see them on campus now, I cannot help but get this huge smile on my face and a feeling of pure joy.Rio not only gave me the experience of sports writing and reporting—it gave me a second family.When I returned to UNC-Chapel Hill to begin my second year, a frequent question I was asked was, “How was Rio?” You would think it would be easy to answer a simple question like that, but it was probably one of the hardest questions I have ever been asked.“Rio was good, Rio was so much fun,” would always be my answer, but that simply did not do it justice. Rio was indescribable. I cannot sum it up. But now I remember again being at the Opening Ceremony.

I was alongside three of my new friends and we were all joining Brazil in their national anthem. It was so evident that Brazil was proud to be hosting the Olympics, despite the negative news coverage for months leading up to the games. I looked around and tears welled up



in my eyes. That moment—that tiny moment—was when it hit me that I was at the Olympics.That moment was the highlight of my trip. I was not sad, I was simply blown away by the magnitudeof the event and the pride and love the people of Brazil had for their country.That moment felt like a release. As I look back, it was a release for me, as well. Leading up to the trip, I had felt worry, anxiety, nervousness, passion and excitement. That moment felt like a release of anxious and worried thoughts and attitudes.Everything was all balled up into a single second—an incredible moment—and I will remember that moment for the rest of my life.