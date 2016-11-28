Skip to main content

CityView Family Winter 2016

11/28/2016 11:07AM, Published by Jennifer Gonzalez, Categories: CityView Family , Community, Today

Cuddle up this holiday season and see what treats and treasures CityView Family has in store for you!

In this issue, we have a winter calendar full of fun things you can go do with your family in the city.
Plus, try out our recipes with a new twist on warm and classic comfort foods. Feeling nostalgic? Read through a collection of the sweetest memories from winters long ago.

Explore the world of railroads and model trains with the Cape Fear Railroaders and go behind the scenes and learn what it was like for one of our writers when she got the chance to go to the Olympics this year in Brazil!

Here’s to a Happy New Year and a wonderful 2017!

What you will find in this issue:

Good Eats: Recipes Guaranteed to Warm You Up! 

Family Feature: Getting on Track The story behindthe Cape Fear Railroaders

Teen Life: An Interns look into the 2016 RioSummer Olympics

City Spotlight: Taking Action Volunteering After Hurricane Matthew

Education & Technology: What Really Changes Over Time in the Classroom?

Scholastic News: Teacher of the Year &Principal of the Year are Announced

Pet Profile Featured Pet Bodie

Parenting: Raising a Child with Grit!

Family Cents: Making a Difference One Donationat a Time

Reading Nook: New Books by Authors We Love

Senior Living: Seniors recall their fondest memories of winter

Color Corner: Winter 2016









  • 25 Days of Christmas Specials

    12/22/2016
    12:00AM

    Dr. Edward Dickerson of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists & Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa is...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/22/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/22/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance

    12/22/2016
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Come join the fun every 4th Thursday of the month! Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance V...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    12/23/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/23/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Christmas in Paradise

    12/23/2016
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us in celebrating our first annual Christmas in Paradise! Friday and Saturday evenings: N...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/23/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Festival of Lights

    12/23/2016
    06:00PM — 10:00PM

    Festival of Lights Saturday & Sunday, November 26 & 27 Thursday ~ Sunday, December 1-4 & 8-11 ...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    12/23/2016
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Birthday Dance & Potluck

    12/23/2016
    09:00PM — 01:00AM

    Celebrate your birthday month with others every 4th Friday of the month! Birthday dance & potluc...

  • 25 Days of Christmas Specials

    12/24/2016
    12:00AM

    Dr. Edward Dickerson of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists & Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa is...

  • Christmas Service

    12/24/2016
    04:00PM

    Join us in Celebration of the Birth of Jesus Christ Saturday December 24 4 p.m. Live Nativ...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/24/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • 25 Days of Christmas Specials

    12/25/2016
    12:00AM

    Dr. Edward Dickerson of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists & Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa is...

  • Christmas Cantata

    12/25/2016
    10:00AM

    Join Clement Baptist Church Christmas Message December 25 at 10 a.m.

  • Christmas Service

    12/25/2016
    11:00AM

    Join us in Celebration of the Birth of Jesus Christ Sunday December 25 11 a.m. Christmas Day...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/25/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/26/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/26/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    12/27/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Tai Chi for Health

    12/27/2016
    10:00AM

    Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/27/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/27/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    12/27/2016
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/28/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/28/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • 25 Days of Christmas Specials

    12/22/2016
    12:00AM

    Dr. Edward Dickerson of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists & Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa is...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/22/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/22/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance

    12/22/2016
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Come join the fun every 4th Thursday of the month! Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance V...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    12/23/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/23/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Christmas in Paradise

    12/23/2016
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us in celebrating our first annual Christmas in Paradise! Friday and Saturday evenings: N...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/23/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Festival of Lights

    12/23/2016
    06:00PM — 10:00PM

    Festival of Lights Saturday & Sunday, November 26 & 27 Thursday ~ Sunday, December 1-4 & 8-11 ...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    12/23/2016
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Birthday Dance & Potluck

    12/23/2016
    09:00PM — 01:00AM

    Celebrate your birthday month with others every 4th Friday of the month! Birthday dance & potluc...

  • 25 Days of Christmas Specials

    12/24/2016
    12:00AM

    Dr. Edward Dickerson of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists & Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa is...

  • Christmas Service

    12/24/2016
    04:00PM

    Join us in Celebration of the Birth of Jesus Christ Saturday December 24 4 p.m. Live Nativ...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/24/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • 25 Days of Christmas Specials

    12/25/2016
    12:00AM

    Dr. Edward Dickerson of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists & Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa is...

  • Christmas Cantata

    12/25/2016
    10:00AM

    Join Clement Baptist Church Christmas Message December 25 at 10 a.m.

  • Christmas Service

    12/25/2016
    11:00AM

    Join us in Celebration of the Birth of Jesus Christ Sunday December 25 11 a.m. Christmas Day...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/25/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/26/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/26/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    12/27/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Tai Chi for Health

    12/27/2016
    10:00AM

    Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/27/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/27/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    12/27/2016
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/28/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/28/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/29/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/29/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    12/30/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Holiday Break Skates

    12/30/2016
    10:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join Round-A-Bout Skating for a FUN day of skating during the Holiday Break! Dec. 21st - 23rd 10...

  • Holiday Lights in the Garden

    12/30/2016
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Come see how we glow! Embrace the outdoors while enjoying the Garden’s winter beauty and creating...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    12/31/2016
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Tommy Edwards & The Bluegrass Experience

    12/31/2016
    08:00PM

    Tommy Edwards & The Bluegrass Experience have been ringing in the New Year at the Temple Theatre ...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    01/03/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Tai Chi for Health

    01/03/2017
    10:00AM

    Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

  • NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit

    01/06/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    EXHIBIT DATES Sept. 30, 2016 – Jan. 8, 2017. * NATURE CONNECTS® Art with Lego® Bricks Exhibit...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    01/07/2017
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Tai Chi for Health

    01/10/2017
    10:00AM

    Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

Add Your Event View More
CFVHS Medical Directory
Read CityView Online!
Read CityView Family Online!
Seen at the Scene City View Magazine
CityView Facebook
CityView Family Facebook

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and City View NC