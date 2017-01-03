Skip to main content

Editor's Corner Jan/Feb 2017

01/03/2017 01:00PM, Published by Jennifer Gonzalez, Categories: Community, Today

By Erin Pesut
Happy New Year!

There is no time like the present to finally become yourself. Making changes - no matter how small — and sticking with them takes a sincere commitment and persistence. But in this New Year, be easy on yourself. Life is about progress, not perfection. Enjoy being you.

I care deeply about health and wellness, and it’s been a joy to gather these stories. In this issue we bring you stories about the peace and power behind mindfulness, the super benefits of spices and herbs, the family and community behind the act of exercising and the success
that comes when we embrace how we each think differently. We also explore how talkative our beautiful brains are, and, when we actually stop to listen, we see that our whole body can change.

If I were to make New Years resolutions, these would be mine:
• Always be a little kinder
• Maybe eat more vegetables
• Put the phone away

I think I’d add another one, too:
have more F-U-N!

Be well,

Erin

Editor's Corner

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    01/07/2017
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
CFVHS Medical Directory
Read CityView Online!
Read CityView Family Online!
Seen at the Scene City View Magazine
CityView Facebook
CityView Family Facebook

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and City View NC