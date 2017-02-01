Skip to main content

Military Women in Business Event

02/01/2017 10:42AM, Published by Erin Pesut, Categories: Today, Seen at the Scene

Last night, January 31, 2017, at Winterbloom Tea downtown Fayetteville, military women in business, female veterans, and military spouses networked for a "power hour" thanks to the NC Center for Economic Empowerment & Development (CEED). 

