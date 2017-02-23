CityView Family Spring 2017
02/23/2017 10:59AM, Published by Jennifer Gonzalez, Categories: Read Issue Online, Today CV PARENT LIFE, CV KIDS
Fayetteville Animal Protection Society (FAPS) is conducting a shoe drive from April 5th-28th to r...
Spring Break Skate
The Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County, Presented by Ellington-White CDC As part o...
A Brighter Future Healthcare and MGfoundation will host its Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Egg Painti...
Putt-Putt Fun Center will be hosting an Easter “Egg Stravaganza” on Saturday, April 15th from 12 ...
Join Clement Baptist Church for Easter Services. All are welcome! 7 a.m. Sunrise Service 9 a....
It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.
Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...
Benefiting the Council on Older Adults Saturday, May 6th 6-10pm Ramada Plaza Bordeaux Conventi...
Buy your tickets now and Dress up in your best 80s gear for this fun and exciting fundraiser for ...
Buy your tickets now for this premier event that will be held at Cape Fear Botanical Garden on Th...
Come see the Garden in a different light, we are extending our hours to bring you Third Thursdays...
Opening Reception for “The Life of the Theater” Exhibit Join us for opening night of our newest ...
Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...
Benefiting the Council on Older Adults Saturday, May 6th 6-10pm Ramada Plaza Bordeaux Conventi...
Buy your tickets now and Dress up in your best 80s gear for this fun and exciting fundraiser for ...
Buy your tickets now for this premier event that will be held at Cape Fear Botanical Garden on Th...
Come see the Garden in a different light, we are extending our hours to bring you Third Thursdays...
Opening Reception for “The Life of the Theater” Exhibit Join us for opening night of our newest ...
Come out to Cape Fear Botanical Garden and gaze at the stars. There will be scheduled and continu...
Baskerville A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Get ready for a joyful, mischievous, comedy thriller that is sure to keep you on the edge of your...
Womack Army Medical Center Maternity Fair
Information for moms to be
Shoe donations for Fayetteville Animal Protection Society
The Cumberland County Extension Master Gardener annual Spring Plant Sale will be April 22 from 9 ...
JBSF 6th Annual Spring Festival
The Jarred Bryan Sparks Foundation 6th Annual Festival, held on the Saturday, April 22nd, is a da...
The 3rd Annual Art and Flowers Juried Competition
Baskerville A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Get ready for a joyful, mischievous, comedy thriller that is sure to keep you on the edge of your...
Shoe donations for Fayetteville Animal Protection Society
Texas Roadhouse Spirit Night hosted by St. Patrick Catholic School. Eat between the hours of 5 p....
Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...
17th Annual Toast of the Town Tickets Now on Sale
Buy your tickets now for this premier event that will be held at Cape Fear Botanical Garden on Th...
Shoe donations for Fayetteville Animal Protection Society
Buy your tickets now and Dress up in your best 80s gear for this fun and exciting fundraiser for ...
Benefiting the Council on Older Adults Saturday, May 6th 6-10pm Ramada Plaza Bordeaux Conventi...
This premier event will be held at Cape Fear Botanical Garden on Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 6-...
Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance
Come join the fun every 4th Thursday of the month! Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance V...
A fabulously fun international award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde Th...
Shoe donations for Fayetteville Animal Protection Society
33rd Annual Crimestoppers BBQ Benefit
Show your support at the "Kickoff" of the 2017 Dogwood Festival Friday April 28 - 11 a.m - 7 ...
A fabulously fun international award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde Th...
Every 4th weekend of April, the city of Fayetteville comes alive and we invite everyone to come e...
On the Fourth Friday of every month between 6:00 and 10:00pm, Downtown features history exhibits,...
3 Redneck Tenors - – MAINSTAGE SERIES
MAINSTAGE SERIES: Down Home Laughs, Big City Music The 3 Redneck Tenors are a new breed in the ...
A fabulously fun international award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde Th...
Celebrate your birthday month with others every 4th Friday of the month! Birthday dance & potluc...
Every 4th weekend of April, the city of Fayetteville comes alive and we invite everyone to come e...
The 3rd Annual Art and Flowers Juried Competition
A fabulously fun international award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde Th...
Every 4th weekend of April, the city of Fayetteville comes alive and we invite everyone to come e...
Come on out and strutt your mutt! It is a fun-filled event that will delight people of all ages! ...
A fabulously fun international award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde Th...
Approximately 50,000 rubber ducks will race down the Creek at Festival Park to benefit the Fayett...
Benefiting the Council on Older Adults Saturday, May 6th 6-10pm Ramada Plaza Bordeaux Conventi...
Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...
Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year – more than all cancers combin...
Wine, Brews and Silent Auction
Assortment of Complimentary Wines and Beers Complimentary Delicious Food and Appetizers Gourmet...
A fabulously fun international award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde Th...
A fabulously fun international award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde Th...
A fabulously fun international award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde Th...