Publisher's Note April Dogwood 2017

Fayetteville Animal Protection Society (FAPS) is conducting a shoe drive from April 5th-28th to r...
Spring Break Skate
The goal of The All American Tattoo Convention is to give some of the bravest heroes in the world...
The Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County, Presented by Ellington-White CDC
As part o...
A Brighter Future Healthcare and MGfoundation will host its Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Egg Painti...
Putt-Putt Fun Center will be hosting an Easter “Egg Stravaganza” on Saturday, April 15th from 12 ...
Join Clement Baptist Church for Easter Services. All are welcome!
7 a.m. Sunrise Service
9 a....
Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...
Benefiting the Council on Older Adults
Saturday, May 6th
6-10pm
Ramada Plaza Bordeaux Conventi...
Buy your tickets now and Dress up in your best 80s gear for this fun and exciting fundraiser for ...
Buy your tickets now for this premier event that will be held at Cape Fear Botanical Garden on Th...
Come see the Garden in a different light, we are extending our hours to bring you Third Thursdays...
Opening Reception for “The Life of the Theater” Exhibit
Join us for opening night of our newest ...
Come out to Cape Fear Botanical Garden and gaze at the stars. There will be scheduled and continu...
Get ready for a joyful, mischievous, comedy thriller that is sure to keep you on the edge of your...
Information for moms to be
The Cumberland County Extension Master Gardener annual Spring Plant Sale will be April 22 from 9 ...
The Jarred Bryan Sparks Foundation 6th Annual Festival, held on the Saturday, April 22nd, is a da...
Texas Roadhouse Spirit Night hosted by St. Patrick Catholic School. Eat between the hours of 5 p....
This premier event will be held at Cape Fear Botanical Garden on Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 6-...
Come join the fun every 4th Thursday of the month!
Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance
V...
A fabulously fun international award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde Th...
Show your support at the "Kickoff" of the 2017 Dogwood Festival
Friday April 28 - 11 a.m - 7 ...
-
Every 4th weekend of April, the city of Fayetteville comes alive and we invite everyone to come e...
On the Fourth Friday of every month between 6:00 and 10:00pm, Downtown features history exhibits,...
MAINSTAGE SERIES: Down Home Laughs, Big City Music
The 3 Redneck Tenors are a new breed in the ...
Celebrate your birthday month with others every 4th Friday of the month!
Birthday dance & potluc...
Every 4th weekend of April, the city of Fayetteville comes alive and we invite everyone to come e...
Every 4th weekend of April, the city of Fayetteville comes alive and we invite everyone to come e...
Come on out and strutt your mutt! It is a fun-filled event that will delight people of all ages! ...
Approximately 50,000 rubber ducks will race down the Creek at Festival Park to benefit the Fayett...
Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year – more than all cancers combin...
Assortment of Complimentary Wines and Beers
Complimentary Delicious Food and Appetizers
Gourmet...
