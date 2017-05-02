Skip to main content

Good Eats: Picnic in the Park

05/02/2017 04:15PM, Published by Jennifer Gonzalez, Categories: CV Family IN THE KITCHEN

Now that it is summertime, aren’t you ready for a picnic? We sure are!

Who else out there can agree that any sandwich (peanut butter & jelly, egg salad, tuna salad, chicken salad, turkey, ham, tomato, BLTs or cream cheese & jam) tastes better when you eat it in the fresh air with the sun shining warm on your back?

Here is a list of our favorite places to picnic around town. Whether you want to kayak after lunch, search for waterfalls, play disc golf or watch the airplanes take off and land, we’ve got your covered. Don’t forget a book to read or a nature guide to help explore what birds, flowers and trees are nearby. Lunch ideas are completely up to you!

 

Clark Park

631 Sherman Drive

Fayetteville, NC 28301

(910) 433-1579

 

Beautiful, clean and peaceful. Enjoy a picnic lunch at one of the wooden picnic tables in the shade. Between bites of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and carrot sticks, let your kids conquer the playground and show off their latest dance moves on the wooden stage. After lunch, explore the Clark Park Nature Center or hike the trails to discover the covered bridge and waterfalls.

 

Flightline Park

545 W. Manchester Road

Spring Lake, NC 28390

(910) 394-2293

 

This park was closed for about two years while the playground and other aspects were upgraded, but it is now open again! You’ll have to leave your pets at home, but come eat lunch and watch the airplanes land and takeoff from Pope Army Air Field. Enjoy lunch in one of the pavilions complete with BBQ grills and electricity.

 

Lake Rim Park

2214 Tar Kiln Drive

Fayetteville, NC 28304

(910) 433-1018

 

Need to fulfill your need for sand volleyball? Or want to explore the wetlands to Bones Creek? Lake Rim is the place to go! They also have ball fields, horseshoes, picnic areas, a Native American-themed garden, playgrounds and a one-mile nature trail.

 

Mazarick Park

1400 Belvedere Avenue

Fayetteville, NC 28305

(910) 433-1575

 

Disc Golf. Picnics. Playgrounds. Trails near the water. Tennis courts. A baseball field. Enjoy an afternoon of activities after you’ve enjoyed lunch within the pine tree forest.

 

North Carolina Veterans Park

300 Bragg Boulevard

Fayetteville, NC 28301

(910) 433-1457

 

Walking distance from downtown Fayetteville and across the way from the Airborne and Special Operations Museum, this patriotic park with humbling tributes welcomes service members back home to North Carolina.

 

Rowan Park

725 W. Rowan Street

Fayetteville, NC 28301

(910) 433-1547

 

An easy location to get to and close to downtown Fayetteville, this park is offers lots of space to enjoy a picnic outdoors. If you get caught in the rain, there’s always the covered stage where you can take shelter and wait for a rainbow to come out.

 

William O. Huske Lock & Dam

Tolars Landing

1248 Bill Hall Road

Fayetteville, NC 28306

(910) 483-7746

 

Enjoy a picnic lunch at the William O. Huske Lock & Dam close enough to feel a cool breeze off the historic Cape Fear River.

 

 

Annette, I was thinking we could have a sidebar with some title like, “Picnic Essentials”

 

  • Finger foods

·         Cut vegetables like cucumbers, carrots, celery, zucchini, broccoli or

·         Baked kale chips

·         Crackers

·         Cheese

·         Meat roll-ups

  • Dessert

·         Fruit salad

·         Strawberries

·         Watermelon

·         Honeydew

·         Grapes

·         Cookies

  • Drinks

·         Water

·         Juice

·         Iced tea

  • Cups
  • Utensils
  • Blanket
  • Tote or picnic basket



IN THE KITCHEN

  • Tai Chi for Health

    05/02/2017
    10:00AM

    Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

  • Cape Fear Studios' 27th Anniversary

    05/02/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Cape Fear Studios' 27th Anniversary is being celebrated by their member artists. Come explore a v...

  • Fort Bragg Fair

    05/03/2017
    05:00PM

    Fort Bragg Fairgrounds Google Map Dates: Apr. 27-May 14, 2017 Hours: Mon.-Fri., gates ...

  • More Ways To Thank Mom

    05/04/2017
    09:00AM

    This Mother's Day show mom your love with a relaxing session at Massage Envy. When you purcha...

  • Go Red for Women Luncheon

    05/04/2017
    11:00AM — 01:00PM

    Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year – more than all cancers combin...

  • Makeover Monday Pre-Registration

    05/04/2017
    12:00PM — 01:30PM

    Join Dr. Steve Zoellner and his staff for information sessions for various cosmetic options. A li...

  • Wine, Brews and Silent Auction

    05/04/2017
    05:00PM

    Assortment of Complimentary Wines and Beers Complimentary Delicious Food and Appetizers Gourmet...

  • 3rd Annual Wine, Brews & Silent Auction

    05/04/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    3rd Annual Wine, Brews & Silent Auction presented by the Heritage Square Historical Society on Th...

  • Legally Blonde

    05/04/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    A fabulously fun international award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde Th...

  • Legally Blonde

    05/05/2017
    02:00PM — 04:00PM

    A fabulously fun international award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde Th...

  • A Garden Party

    05/05/2017
    04:00PM — 07:00PM

    This is a Dogwood Sanctioned Event on Friday May 5 4 -7 Rain or Shine Live music by Irresistib...

  • Legally Blonde

    05/05/2017
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    A fabulously fun international award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde Th...

  • More Ways To Thank Mom

    05/08/2017
    09:00AM

    This Mother's Day show mom your love with a relaxing session at Massage Envy. When you purcha...

  • Makeover Monday

    05/08/2017
    12:00PM — 01:30PM

    Join Dr. Steve Zoellner and his staff for information sessions for various cosmetic options. A li...

  • Women Build

    05/08/2017
    08:30PM — 04:00PM

    Since 1991, Women Build volunteers from all walks of life have come together to build stronger, s...

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Blast for the Past 80s Party

    05/06/2017
    06:00PM — 10:00PM

    Dress up in your best 80s gear for this fun and exciting fundraiser for the Cumberland Council on...

  • Ballad of the Green Beret Book Signing

    05/07/2017
    02:00PM — 04:00PM

    Historian and author Marc Leepson will be signing copies of his latest book Ballad of the Green B...

  • Makeover Monday

    05/08/2017
    12:00PM — 01:30PM

    Join Dr. Steve Zoellner and his staff for information sessions for various cosmetic options. A li...

  • More Ways To Thank Mom

    05/14/2017
    09:00AM

    This Mother's Day show mom your love with a relaxing session at Massage Envy. When you purcha...

  • 2nd Annual Derby Run

    05/20/2017
    08:00AM

    The second Derby Run will take place on May 20, 2017. The event is a 5k Run/Walk and will begin ...

Add Your Event View More
CityView Facebook
CityView Family Facebook

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and City View NC