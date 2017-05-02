Feature: Summertime Camps 2017

05/02/2017 04:15PM, Published by Jennifer Gonzalez, Categories: CV Family CV KIDS, CV SHOP LOCAL

By Erin Pesut

Athletics & Movement

Countryside Gymnastics

www.countrysidegym.com

Half- and full-day gymnastics camps will be held at this North Fayetteville gym throughout the summer. Tumble, balance and swing from the uneven bars at this full service gymnastic complex. Camps enhance current gymnastic student’s skills, but if children are new to gymnastics they’ll learn new skills to improve confidence, balance, flexibility and coordination. Siblings receive a 10% discount. Check out their website for dates, times, camp themes and more information.

Fayetteville State University Summer Sports Camps

www.fsubroncos.com/camps/index.html

These camps provide qualified training in youth football, basketball, volleyball, softball and cheerleading camps throughout the summer for boys and girls of various age groups. Attention will be placed on fundamental skills, strategy, conditioning, techniques, individual, team offense and defense. Please visit their website for dates, times and more information.

The Little Gym of Fayetteville

www.thelittlegym.com/FayettevilleNC/parties-camps/camps

For ages three to eight or six to twelve year olds, these camps provide the perfect way for young children to burn energy, build flexibility and develop balance without the bug bites, poison ivy and week-long commitments. With plenty of learning and active thinking, these camps nurture problem-solving abilities and creative expression with themes like Super Quest Camp and Grade School Skill Thrill.

Methodist University Summer Camps

methodist.edu/summer

Methodist University hosts a variety of athletic camps including baseball, basketball, football, golf, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field, cross country and volleyball. Music, leadership and science camps are also available.

NC Spurs Soccer Camp

ncspurs.com/camps.php

For boys and girls ages four to fifteen, NC Spurs offers summer soccer camps at Fayetteville Academy. Check their website for dates, times and more information.

Omega Gymnastics

omegagymnasticsnc.com

This camp will teach your child the fundamentals of gymnastics. Grouped according to age and skill, the campers will rotate to a minimum of four pieces of equipment everyday for gymnastic instruction. This camp is full of plenty of other fun-filled activities, which may include games, free-play, arts & crafts and swimming, movies, bowling, skating and mini golf. Half- and full-day sessions, plus cheer camps are available.

The Spa Fitness & Wellness Center

thespafitnesscenter.com

Put the “fun” back in “functional fitness.” For kids 5 to 8, 8 to 15 and 12 to 17, the Spa offers a variety of fitness camps with different sessions. Call (910) 484-2111.

Creative & Performing Arts

Cape Fear Regional Theatre

www.cfrt.org/education/

In addition to classes and rehearsals, students take part in theatre games and group activities to build self-confidence and teamwork. This year Cape Fear Regional Theatre is offering themes like Madagascar, The Aristocats and a Teen Shakespeare Intensive. For more information visit their website.

Cape Fear Studios & Gallery

www.capefearstudios.com/summer-childrens-programs/

Check out Cape Fear Studios’ summer camp list online. They will be offering classes with a theme of “Drawing Pets.” Check the website for the registration form to mail back to Cape Fear Studios.

Cape Fear Symphony Orchestra

www.fayettevillesymphony.org

This summer music camp will be held June 12 to 16 for rising 8th graders, high school and college level instrumental students who have experience playing the violin, viola, cello, double bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, trumpet, French horn, trombone and tuba. This camp is led by professional musicians of the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra. This camp will be held at Fayetteville Academy.

Gilbert Theatre

www.gilberttheater.com/camp

Love acting? Choose one of the two weeks, or attend both. Students will enjoy a whirlwind week of improvisation, comedy, acting and movement classes. The camp culminates with a showcase for friends and family.

Snyder Baptist Summer Camp & Music Academy

www.snydermbc.com/after-school/after-school-summer/

Snyder Memorial Baptist Church will have a day camp throughout the summer with the option of also taking music classes at their renowned Snyder Music Academy. Visit their website for month-to-month offerings and for more information.

Dance & Performance Camps

Alpha and Omega Dance Academy

www.alphaomegadanceacademy.com/summer/

Dance through six-week summer intensives which include ballet, tap, jazz, bilingual ballet, tumbling, choreography, contemporary, lyrical and pointe. Visit the website for more information.

Angelic Arts School of Dance

www.angelicartsschoolofdance.com/wordpress/

Check out this dance school's schedule and classes online, which range from musical theatre, contemporary to ballet. Visit the website for more information.

Education & Knowledge

Fayetteville Academy Summer Odyssey

www.fayettevilleacademy.com/summer-odyssey-2/

Summer Odyssey offers a variety of fun and educational summer classes and camps, all of which have a small class size and will “foster creativity and a love of learning.” This year camps range from American Girl to Rocket League, Jedi Engineering to Oceanography. For more information and a complete listing please refer to their website.

Summerscapes at Fayetteville Technical Community College

www.faytechcc.edu/continuing-education/career-community-enrichment/summerscapes/

Fayetteville Technical Community College offers a variety of enjoyable, affordable summer day camps for school-age children on topics such as art, cooking, drama and technology. Visit their website for a complete listing.

Nature, Gardening & Classic Outdoor

Camp Dixie

campdixie.com/summer-camp

This non-profit camp is located just south of Fayetteville in the Sandhills of North Carolina. Set on a small lake, Camp Dixie provides lodging and an abundance of recreational opportunities. This year their spy theme will have campers exploring “Top Secret” information. Camp Dixie has all the “essential” parts of camp: deep friendships, shared laughter, time spent in nature, team spirit, new adventures and Bible study and prayer.

Junior Master Gardner Summer Camp

cumberland.ces.ncsu.edu/2017/01/2017-junior-master-gardener-summer-camp/

Cumberland County Cooperative Extension and the Cape Fear Botanical Garden are teaming up to offer a camp for youth ages 6 to 8 years old and 9 to 13 years old. Camp will be held each Friday, starting June 16 and will continue through July 14. Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cape Fear Botanical Garden. For more information contact Jason Weathington at 910-321-6870 or at jason_weathington@ncsu.edu.

Nature Nuts at the Cape Fear Botanical Garden

www.capefearbg.org/education/summer-camps/

Explore the Cape Fear Botanical Garden in the summer with the Nature Nuts camps. Try the Urban Forest full-day session or half-day options with themes like Garden Sprouts, Art in the Garden or Critter Camp.