Coloring Corner: Summer 2017

05/02/2017 04:15PM, Published by Jennifer Gonzalez, Categories: CV Family CV KIDS

Attached PDFs

Congratulations to:

- Havyn Solley
- Isabelle Walker
- Ethan Pearsall
- Serene Cha

 Winners of the Spring 2017 Coloring Page!

Enter for your Chance to Win!

Enter your coloring page for the chance to win a dozen donuts from Dunkin' Donuts on Skibo!

Color the spring scene return with your contact information by mail to

P.O Box 53967
Fayetteville, NC 28305

or

email it to editor@cityviewnc.com

No more than four winners will be randomly selected to win a dozen donuts each from Dunkin' Donuts on Skibo.

Entries must be submitted by July 28, 2017. 

Visit Dunkin' Donuts on Skibo to see all submission!

