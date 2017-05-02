CityView Family Summer 2017
Academic Access: Preparing for the ACT/SAT
Senior Living: Life, Love & Companionship
Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...
Cape Fear Studios' 27th Anniversary
Cape Fear Studios' 27th Anniversary is being celebrated by their member artists. Come explore a v...
Fort Bragg Fairgrounds Google Map Dates: Apr. 27-May 14, 2017 Hours: Mon.-Fri., gates ...
This Mother's Day show mom your love with a relaxing session at Massage Envy. When you purcha...
Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year – more than all cancers combin...
Makeover Monday Pre-Registration
Join Dr. Steve Zoellner and his staff for information sessions for various cosmetic options. A li...
Wine, Brews and Silent Auction
Assortment of Complimentary Wines and Beers Complimentary Delicious Food and Appetizers Gourmet...
3rd Annual Wine, Brews & Silent Auction
3rd Annual Wine, Brews & Silent Auction presented by the Heritage Square Historical Society on Th...
A fabulously fun international award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde Th...
This is a Dogwood Sanctioned Event on Friday May 5 4 -7 Rain or Shine Live music by Irresistib...
Adoption Event at Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming w/FAPS!
Save the date!! ** Please SHARE the event to spread the word! We are partnering with the Fayet...
BOPIE'S 3rd Annual DIAMOND DIG! Each $10 donation allows you to dig for amazing prizes! Prize...
Mark your Calendars! Saturday, May 6th BOPIE'S 3rd Annual DIAMOND DIG! Each $10 donation allo...
The 3rd Annual Art and Flowers Juried Competition
The Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County, Presented by Ellington-White CDC As part o...
Dress up in your best 80s gear for this fun and exciting fundraiser for the Cumberland Council on...
Benefiting the Council on Older Adults Saturday, May 6th 6-10pm Ramada Plaza Bordeaux Conventi...
Historian and author Marc Leepson will be signing copies of his latest book Ballad of the Green B...
Cruise-In....to Paradise (Acres)
Every 1st Sunday of April - November 2017 Bring your shiniest car, motorcycle, truck, even tracto...
Fayetteville Symphony Youth Orchestra Spring Concert
Come enjoy Fayetteville Symphony Youth Orchestra Spring Concert. Admission is free. Huff Concert ...
Since 1991, Women Build volunteers from all walks of life have come together to build stronger, s...
The second Derby Run will take place on May 20, 2017. The event is a 5k Run/Walk and will begin ...