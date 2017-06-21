4 Infused Waters to Sip on this Summer
06/21/2017 01:16PM, Published by Jenny Harris, Categories: Today IN THE KITCHEN
Gallery: Sparking Water Photos by CityView Magazine [6 Images] Click any image to expand.
As we find the need to stay hydrated, grab some sparkling water and some fruit or veggies to create one of these recipes!
1.) Lime + Cherry: Remember those Cherry Lime sodas you used to get at the drug store - well this one is way better (and better for you)! The lime adds brightness and the cherries help boost your metabolism.
2.) Lime + Cucumber: Elevate your cucumber water game! It doesn't get more classic than this one, its so fresh.
3.) Lemon + Blueberry: Lemon is what you ask for at a restaurant when the water tastes bland, but add blueberries and your drink becomes fancy. The lemon keeps it simple and the blueberries antioxidant to your diet.
4.) Watermelon + Mint: This is the party flavor! Not only does it taste sophisticated, it looks beautiful. Be sure to make a pitcher of this one and keep it in your fridge.
Enjoy!