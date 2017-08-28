Coloring Corner: Fall 2017
08/28/2017
Congratulations to:- Mason Walker
- Dream
- Kaitlyn Ocampo
- Arlicia
Winners of the Summer 2017 Coloring Page!
Enter for your Chance to Win!Enter your coloring page for the chance to win a dozen donuts from Dunkin' Donuts on Skibo!
Color the Fall scene return with your contact information by mail to
P.O Box 53967
Fayetteville, NC 28305
or
email it to editor@cityviewnc.com
No more than four winners will be randomly selected to win a dozen donuts each from Dunkin' Donuts on Skibo.
Entries must be submitted by October 31st, 2017.
Visit Dunkin' Donuts on Skibo to see all submission!