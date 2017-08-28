Coloring Corner: Fall 2017

08/28/2017 10:37AM, Published by Jenny Harris, Categories: CV Family CV KIDS

Winners of the Summer 2017 Coloring Page!

- Mason Walker- Dream- Kaitlyn Ocampo- Arlicia

Enter for your Chance to Win!

Enter your coloring page for the chance to win a dozen donuts from Dunkin' Donuts on Skibo!Color the Fall scene return with your contact information by mail toP.O Box 53967Fayetteville, NC 28305oremail it to editor@cityviewnc.comNo more than four winners will be randomly selected to win a dozen donuts each from Dunkin' Donuts on Skibo.Entries must be submitted by October 31st, 2017.Visit Dunkin' Donuts on Skibo to see all submission!