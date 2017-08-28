CityView Family Fall 2017

Festival of Yeasteryear 09/09/2017 10:00AM — 05:00PM This colonial-era themed event features the Tryon Palace Fife and Drum Corps, African Music and D...

Sustainable Saturdays presents Before the Flood 09/09/2017 11:00AM — 03:00PM Written by Mark Monroe and directed by Fisher Stevens, Before the Flood is a look at how climate ...

Beer Festival - Pours in the Pines 09/09/2017 02:00PM — 06:00PM Join us for our 2nd annual Pours in the Pines! The founders of the area's beer festival are excit...

Fayetteville Roller Derby 09/09/2017 04:00PM Ritzy Rollers vs. Wreckers at the Crown Arena Time 4:00pm Doors Open 5:00pm ROGUE ROLLERGI...