09/20/2017 02:35PM, Published by Jenny Harris, Categories: Today CV ARTICLES

Cape Fear Botanical Garden 536 North Eastern Boulevard Fayetteville, NC 28301 View Map

* No Refunds

Join us for drinks and small bites as we celebrate the launch of our annual CityView Food & Wine issue. All small bites and drinks are included in the event's ticket.Date and TimeThursday, October 12, 20176:00pm - 10:00pmLocation: Cape