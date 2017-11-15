Skip to main content

CityView Business Breakfast

11/15/2017 01:55PM ● Published by Jenny Harris

Gallery: CityView Breakfast Photos by Matthew Wonderly [88 Images] Click any image to expand.

WHAT’S MORE APPETIZING than a good breakfast? A good breakfast where you also can get the low-down on major happenings in local business. CityView hosted its first CityView Breakfast and Business Forum on November 15th at Highland Country Club at 7:30am.

The event highlighted four main speakers:

Jordan Jones, a partner in Prince Charles Holdings LLC, discussed his group’s plans to redevelop the historic Prince Charles Hotel into commercial and apartment space and to build a new high-end hotel next to the minor-league baseball stadium now under construction downtown.

John McCauley, president of Highland Paving and of Vision 2026, shared that group’s economic initiatives.

Mac Healy, president of Healy Wholesale, gave an update on the planned North Carolina Civil War History Center and its importance to the community of Fayetteville.

Robert Van Geons, president and CEO of the Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corporation, gave the county's future economic developments, including new jobs and business ventures.


