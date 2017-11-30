Skip to main content

A Trip to Gillis Hill Farms

11/30/2017 02:52PM ● Published by Jenny Harris

Gallery: Contributed Photos [13 Images] Click any image to expand.

By: Jason Weathington

 

As a kid, I spent a lot of time in the garden with my grandmother. Most summer days you could find us picking peas and butterbeans, digging Irish potatoes or shucking sweet corn. I can still remember watching my grandmother run her thumb down a pod of field peas as they fell into a white plastic bowl that was on her lap. When you sat down at her dinner table it meant something. You knew that everything you were eating was a result of her hard work. 

On October 30th, a group of Cumberland County Extension master gardener volunteers set out to give the junior master gardeners some of those same experiences. The group leaders chose a Monday in October when kids were out of school. As the day got closer, so did the forecast: 38 degrees and windy. Our fear was that this would keep a lot of the kids at home and inside but we were completely wrong.

By 9 that morning Gillis Hill Farm was greeted by a huge group of volunteers, parents and children all bundled up and peering out across a field of collards. It was all the parents could do to temper the excitement of their children long enough for William Gillis to explain how cool-season vegetables are grown.

Next was a lesson on strawberries. “Strawberries are planted in October?” asked one junior master gardener. “That’s right,” Gillis said. “What is the plastic used for?” asked Molly Barbour. “The plastic prevents weeds from growing and helps keep the soil moist,” Gillis told her.

The group of nearly fifty people was then divided in half. One group sprinted through a corn maze while the others hopped on a hay ride and took a tour of cattle, goats and chickens.  “Stay together and stay warm!” shouted several parents and volunteers. But the kids were so wrapped up in the experience I’m not sure they heard the advice. One boy told a friend his grandmother has a garden. “My grandfather has cows,” his friend replied. “We go to see them every summer.” I thought to myself: what a blessing that sort of thing still goes on.

But for many children, walking through a cow pasture is not a part of their daily routine. Pulling turnips out of the soil is not typical. Neither is hearing a rooster crow, or taking a bumpy hay ride through the woods.

After a tour of the farm, the junior master gardeners headed back to the Gillis Hill Produce Stand. They were greeted with a warm cookie, a cup of hot apple cider and of course... a pumpkin.

“What was your favorite part about today?” I asked a few of the kids. “Learning about all the different plants and their seasons!” Mikayla said. “CORN MAZE!” yelled Kyrian, “Being outside with nature!” Miya said, with a smile.

As we were leaving, a boy named Gannon looked up at me and said, “You know what my favorite part was? Everything!” I would have to agree with Gannon.

The Junior Master Gardener Club is a nonprofit 4-H club that gives children in Cumberland County something extremely valuable: education and experience. Please support the extension master gardener volunteers in this pursuit by donating or nominating a child to become a member of the club.

 

Jason Weathington is an urban agriculture extension agent at the North Carolina Cooperative Extension’s Cumberland County Center. For information about the center’s 4-H program, visit bit.ly/2zE5ivl.

 

 





CV Family, Today

  • Soirée Musicale

    11/30/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    Join us for a night of wine, hors d’oeuvres, and featured performances by: Lubov Borisova Ana...

  • Soirée Musicale

    11/30/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    Join us for a night of wine, hors d’oeuvres, and featured performances by: Lubov Borisova ...

  • Enrollment Deadline

    12/01/2017
    08:00AM — 05:00PM

    We believe in your ability to make a positive impact with an outstanding education as your spring...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Enrollment Deadline

    12/05/2017
    08:00AM — 05:00PM

    We believe in your ability to make a positive impact with an outstanding education as your spring...

  • Tai Chi for Health

    12/05/2017
    10:00AM

    Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Soirée Musicale

    11/30/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    Join us for a night of wine, hors d’oeuvres, and featured performances by: Lubov Borisova Ana...

  • 7th Annual Green Beret Jingle Jog

    12/02/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    The Green Beret Jingle Jog 5K & 10K in downtown Fayetteville NC benefits the Special Forces Assoc...

  • Handel’s Messiah (performance lasts one hour)

    12/19/2017
    07:30PM — 08:30PM

    Handel’s greatest Masterwork, Messiah is as fresh and awe inspiring todays when first penned cent...

Add Your Event View More
CityView Facebook
CityView Family Facebook

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and City View NC