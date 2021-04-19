READ THE E-EDITION
Eight Coconut Milk Recipes To Go Crazy For This Thanksgiving

From pies to drinks, coconut milk – one of the hottest staples in cooking today – adds a delicate flavor and rich texture to every dish it meets. Made from the first-pressing of fresh, ripe coconut meat, Thai Kitchen Coconut Milk is the perfect go-to ingredient for this year's big feast. And it's naturally dairy- and gluten-free, which means everyone can enjoy it.

   
1. Coconut Pumpkin Pie - Enjoy the flavor of the season in a smoothie with this creamy blend of coconut milk, pumpkin, brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice.

   
2. Pumpkin Pie Spiced Hot Chocolate with Coconut Milk – Turn a simple hot cocoa mix into a decadent treat by preparing with coconut milk and pumpkin pie spice.
 
   
3. Coconut Pumpkin Bread Pudding with Spiced Maple Syrup – For a twist on the typical pumpkin dessert, try pumpkin bread pudding. Coconut milk is a natural fit, adding rich texture. Serve with Spiced Maple Syrup for an over-the-top finish.
 
 
   
4. Pumpkin Pie Spice Latte – For a dairy-free alternative to this classic seasonal drink, use one can Thai Kitchen® Coconut Milk in place of whole milk and finish off with McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice and a couple tablespoons of canned pumpkin for a tasty fall treat.
 
   
5. Coconut Tres Leches Cake – This updated “three milks cake” has a touch of the exotic, thanks to coconut milk and pumpkin pie spice. Let the cake stand overnight in the refrigerator so it absorbs the milk mixture.
 
 
   
6. Coconut Pumpkin Smoothie – Enjoy the flavor of the season in a smoothie with this creamy blend of coconut milk, pumpkin, brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice.
 
 
   
7. Red Velvet Cake with Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting – Moist and luscious, classic red velvet cake is as delightful to behold as it is to eat! Substitute vegetable oil in place of the butter and one can Thai Kitchen® Coconut Milk in place of the sour cream and milk to make this classic cake dairy-free.
 
 
   
8. Gluten-Free Apple Crumb Bread Pudding - Apple season is the perfect time to make this streusel-topped bread pudding, just in time for Thanksgiving. Use your favorite brand of gluten-free cinnamon raisin bread to make this tasty treat!

Stay inspired this holiday season. Visit www.ThaiKitchen.com and www.McCormick.com for more coconut milk recipes.

Sponsored by McCormick

