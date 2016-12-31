Skip to main content

Flu-Fighting Tips for Home and Work

Power into a New Year with Protein

Keep Pets Safe, Healthy During the Holidays

11th Annual Ryan's Reindeer 5K Run

5 Steps For Easy Entertaining

2nd Annual Police Athletics League

Featured Articles

Pet Profile Featured Pet Bodie

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 11/28/2016, Categories: Today, Pets, CityView Family

Family pets are just that - family! And here at CityView Family one special pet gets featured each issue. This issue it's all about Bodie! Learn more about how this dog sings!
Family Cents: Making a Difference One Donation at a Time

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 11/28/2016, Categories: Community, Today, CityView Family

Charitable giving allows one the opportunity to support philanthropic organizations while potentially receiving income and estate tax savings.
City Spotlight: Taking Action

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 11/28/2016, Categories: Community, Today, CityView Family

Hurricane Matthew wreaked havoc on Cumberland County in October 2016. While the damage was significant so was the outpouring of local support like local volunteer Corey Brown
Parenting: Raise a Child with Grit!

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 11/28/2016, Categories: Today, CityView Family

In her book, Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance, Duckworth outlines why talent is not actually the best predictor of success but also grit.
Good Eats: Winter Recipes 2016

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 11/28/2016, Categories: Today, Shop+Eat+Drink, CityView Family

As Jack Frost begins to nip at our ears these winter recipes are guaranteed to warm you up!
Education & Technology: What Really Changes Over Time?

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 11/28/2016, Categories: Today, CityView Family

Technology is a wonderful tool and the Internet offers websites for students to practice their skills in any subject imaginable. Gone are the days of reading media books to your children
Teen Life: An Interns look into the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 11/28/2016, Categories: Today, CityView Family

I looked around and tears welled up in my eyes. That moment—that tiny moment—was when it hit me that I was at the Olympics.
