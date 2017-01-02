Skip to main content

Editor's Corner Jan/Feb 2017

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 01/03/2017, Categories:

But in this New Year, be easy on yourself. Life is about progress, not perfection.
Publisher's Note Jan/Feb 2017

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 01/03/2017, Categories: Entertainment

For an issue focused on health and wellness and beginning a new year, it may seem sad to recall my friends who died
McFadyen's Musings Jan/ Feb 2017

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 01/03/2017, Categories: Entertainment

My friend has been many things in 55 years.
Food: Spice Up Your Life & Recipes

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 01/03/2017, Categories: CV Family

Impressive antioxidants, vitamins and minerals—all of which are a crucial part to our health and well-being—can be found in spices.
Business: Neuropathways to Learning

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 01/03/2017, Categories: CV Lifestyles

A biofeedback and neurofeedback business based on success in life & learning
Feature: Mindfulness in the New Year

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 01/03/2017, Categories: CV Lifestyles

Being mindful is the best way to stay successful, so let us explore this mindfulness thing a little more.
Faith: Building Strength

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 01/03/2017, Categories: CV Lifestyles

Our gym is a free fitness-based Christian ministry based out of our home and garage in Fayetteville.
  • CountrySide's All American Dream Meet

    01/29/2017
    08:00AM — 08:00PM

    January 28 & 29, 2017 Off-Site Location: Reid Ross Classical School 3200 Ramsey Street Faye...

  • Soup & Sandwich Fundraiser

    01/29/2017
    12:15PM

    All are welcome to join us for this delicious fundraiser to make our church handicap accessible. ...

  • Classic Nashville Roadshow

    01/29/2017
    02:00PM — 04:00PM

    Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

  • Child Trafficking Forum

    01/30/2017
    06:30PM

    The Child Advocacy Center and the Fayetteville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc...

  • HappyFeet League Registration Open

    01/31/2017
    08:00AM

    The HappyFeet League is on weekends. It is offered to children ages 2-6 years old. Each game ...

  • Tai Chi for Health

    01/31/2017
    10:00AM

    Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

  • Classic Nashville Roadshow

    02/02/2017
    02:00PM — 04:00PM

    Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

  • Classic Nashville Roadshow

    02/03/2017
    02:00PM — 04:00PM

    Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

  • Super Bowl Pub Run

    02/03/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Wear your favorite Football Jersey and go for a 2 mile run/walk or 3.5 mile run/walk. We will be...

  • Didg Revolution: Aboriginal Music & Culture

    02/03/2017
    07:30PM

    Didg Revolution is composed of Darren Liebman, Rob Thomas, and Tanya Gerard. Thomas and Gerard ar...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    02/03/2017
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Classic Nashville Roadshow

    02/03/2017
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

  • Disney’s The Little Mermaid

    02/04/2017
    07:30PM

    Fall in love with The Little Mermaid all over again, featuring Ariel, Sebastian and more in this ...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    02/04/2017
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Classic Nashville Roadshow

    02/04/2017
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

