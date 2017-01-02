Slimming Event: Chance to Win! 01/26/2017 09:00AM — 11:00AM Get your girlfriends together for this fun and informative event and a chance to win a FREE sessi...

Classic Nashville Roadshow 01/26/2017 02:00PM — 04:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance 01/26/2017 07:00PM — 11:00PM Come join the fun every 4th Thursday of the month! Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance V...

16th Annual Civil War Quiz Bowl 01/26/2017 07:00PM The Museum of the Cape Fear will sponsor the 16th Annual Civil War Quiz Bowl. Contestants will te...

Disney’s The Little Mermaid 01/26/2017 07:30PM Fall in love with The Little Mermaid all over again, featuring Ariel, Sebastian and more in this ...

Handel: Water Music 01/26/2017 07:30PM Thursday, January 26th, 2017 | 7:30pm St. John’s Episcopal Church 302 Green St., Fayetteville, ...

5th Annual Evening of Excellence & Expo 01/27/2017 12:00PM — 08:00PM You are cordially invited to the biggest beauty & aesthetics event in North Carolina! View the e...

Classic Nashville Roadshow 01/27/2017 02:00PM — 04:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

Classic Nashville Roadshow 01/27/2017 08:00PM — 10:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

Birthday Dance & Potluck 01/27/2017 09:00PM — 01:00AM Celebrate your birthday month with others every 4th Friday of the month! Birthday dance & potluc...

CountrySide's All American Dream Meet 01/28/2017 08:00AM — 10:00PM January 28 & 29, 2017 Off-Site Location: Reid Ross Classical School 3200 Ramsey Street Faye...

Classic Nashville Roadshow 01/28/2017 08:00PM — 10:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

CountrySide's All American Dream Meet 01/29/2017 08:00AM — 08:00PM January 28 & 29, 2017 Off-Site Location: Reid Ross Classical School 3200 Ramsey Street Faye...

Soup & Sandwich Fundraiser 01/29/2017 12:15PM All are welcome to join us for this delicious fundraiser to make our church handicap accessible. ...

Classic Nashville Roadshow 01/29/2017 02:00PM — 04:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

Child Trafficking Forum 01/30/2017 06:30PM The Child Advocacy Center and the Fayetteville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc...

HappyFeet League Registration Open 01/31/2017 08:00AM The HappyFeet League is on weekends. It is offered to children ages 2-6 years old. Each game ...

Tai Chi for Health 01/31/2017 10:00AM Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

Disney’s The Little Mermaid 02/01/2017 07:30PM Fall in love with The Little Mermaid all over again, featuring Ariel, Sebastian and more in this ...

Classic Nashville Roadshow 02/02/2017 02:00PM — 04:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

Classic Nashville Roadshow 02/03/2017 02:00PM — 04:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

Super Bowl Pub Run 02/03/2017 06:30PM — 08:30PM Wear your favorite Football Jersey and go for a 2 mile run/walk or 3.5 mile run/walk. We will be...

Fayetteville FireAntz Game 02/03/2017 07:30PM Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

Didg Revolution: Aboriginal Music & Culture 02/03/2017 07:30PM Didg Revolution is composed of Darren Liebman, Rob Thomas, and Tanya Gerard. Thomas and Gerard ar...

Classic Nashville Roadshow 02/03/2017 08:00PM — 10:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

Disney’s The Little Mermaid 02/04/2017 07:30PM Fall in love with The Little Mermaid all over again, featuring Ariel, Sebastian and more in this ...

Fayetteville FireAntz Game 02/04/2017 07:30PM Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

Classic Nashville Roadshow 02/04/2017 08:00PM — 10:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

Classic Nashville Roadshow 02/05/2017 02:00PM — 04:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

5k Beginner Running Series 02/05/2017 04:00PM — 05:00PM 4 week Training series: Let the Runners Spot help you train for your 1st 5k this year. This is ...

Tai Chi for Health 02/07/2017 10:00AM Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

Free Diabetes Clinic 02/08/2017 09:30AM — 12:00PM Better Health will offer a free diabetes clinic at the Spring Lake Senior Center, located on 301 ...

HappyFeet League Registration Open 02/09/2017 08:00AM The HappyFeet League is on weekends. It is offered to children ages 2-6 years old. Each game ...

Photography Exhibit “Impressionism to Modernism: Masterworks of Early Photography” 02/09/2017 06:00PM — 09:00PM The David McCune International Art Gallery at Methodist University will host a photography exhibi...

Disney’s The Little Mermaid 02/09/2017 07:30PM Fall in love with The Little Mermaid all over again, featuring Ariel, Sebastian and more in this ...

Disney’s The Little Mermaid 02/12/2017 02:00PM Fall in love with The Little Mermaid all over again, featuring Ariel, Sebastian and more in this ...

5k Beginner Running Series 02/12/2017 04:00PM — 05:00PM 4 week Training series: Let the Runners Spot help you train for your 1st 5k this year. This is ...

Tai Chi for Health 02/14/2017 10:00AM Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

Photography Exhibit “Impressionism to Modernism: Masterworks of Early Photography” 02/14/2017 11:00AM — 05:00PM The David McCune International Art Gallery at Methodist University will host a photography exhibi...

“Love is in the Air” – MAINSTAGE SERIES 02/14/2017 07:00PM MAINSTAGE SERIES: Celebrate Valentines Day and all things romantic with an evening of organ favo...