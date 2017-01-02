Editor's Corner Jan/Feb 2017
By Jennifer Gonzalez, 01/03/2017, Categories: Entertainment
By Jennifer Gonzalez, 01/03/2017, Categories: CV Family
By Jennifer Gonzalez, 01/03/2017, Categories: CV Lifestyles
Join The Runners Spot & Clare from Clarityoga for a yoga clinic for runners on January 21st at 9:...
Join local vegan chef, Ameen Brooks, for this introductory workshop on veganism! This is the perf...
Fall in love with The Little Mermaid all over again, featuring Ariel, Sebastian and more in this ...
Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...
Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...
Who doesn't love a hot cup of cocoa on those cold winter days? We sure do! Join The Runners Spot ...
The HappyFeet League is on weekends. It is offered to children ages 2-6 years old. Each game ...
Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...
Get your girlfriends together for this fun and informative event and a chance to win a FREE sessi...
The Museum of the Cape Fear will sponsor the 16th Annual Civil War Quiz Bowl. Contestants will te...
Come join the fun every 4th Thursday of the month! Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance V...
Thursday, January 26th, 2017 | 7:30pm St. John’s Episcopal Church 302 Green St., Fayetteville, ...
You are cordially invited to the biggest beauty & aesthetics event in North Carolina! View the e...
Celebrate your birthday month with others every 4th Friday of the month! Birthday dance & potluc...
Who doesn't love a hot cup of cocoa on those cold winter days? We sure do! Join The Runners Spot ...
The HappyFeet League is on weekends. It is offered to children ages 2-6 years old. Each game ...
Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...
Get your girlfriends together for this fun and informative event and a chance to win a FREE sessi...
The Museum of the Cape Fear will sponsor the 16th Annual Civil War Quiz Bowl. Contestants will te...
Come join the fun every 4th Thursday of the month! Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance V...
Thursday, January 26th, 2017 | 7:30pm St. John’s Episcopal Church 302 Green St., Fayetteville, ...
You are cordially invited to the biggest beauty & aesthetics event in North Carolina! View the e...
Celebrate your birthday month with others every 4th Friday of the month! Birthday dance & potluc...
CountrySide's All American Dream Meet
January 28 & 29, 2017 Off-Site Location: Reid Ross Classical School 3200 Ramsey Street Faye...
All are welcome to join us for this delicious fundraiser to make our church handicap accessible. ...
The Child Advocacy Center and the Fayetteville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc...
HappyFeet League Registration Open
The HappyFeet League is on weekends. It is offered to children ages 2-6 years old. Each game ...
Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...
Wear your favorite Football Jersey and go for a 2 mile run/walk or 3.5 mile run/walk. We will be...
Didg Revolution: Aboriginal Music & Culture
Didg Revolution is composed of Darren Liebman, Rob Thomas, and Tanya Gerard. Thomas and Gerard ar...
Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...
Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...
4 week Training series: Let the Runners Spot help you train for your 1st 5k this year. This is ...
Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...
Better Health will offer a free diabetes clinic at the Spring Lake Senior Center, located on 301 ...
HappyFeet League Registration Open
The HappyFeet League is on weekends. It is offered to children ages 2-6 years old. Each game ...
Photography Exhibit “Impressionism to Modernism: Masterworks of Early Photography”
The David McCune International Art Gallery at Methodist University will host a photography exhibi...
Fall in love with The Little Mermaid all over again, featuring Ariel, Sebastian and more in this ...