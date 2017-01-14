Tai Chi for Health 01/10/2017 10:00AM Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Candlelight Vigil 01/10/2017 05:30PM Martin Luther King Jr. Park 5:30 p.m. Join this Candlelight Vigil at the Martin Luther Kin...

Free Diabetes Clinic 01/11/2017 09:30AM — 12:00PM Better Health will offer a free diabetes clinic at the Spring Lake Senior Center, located on 301 ...

A Little Night Music 01/12/2017 07:30PM Thursday, January 12th, 2017 | 7:30pm St. John’s Episcopal Church 302 Green St., Fayetteville, ...

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade 01/14/2017 12:00PM Join in the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life at this annual downtown parade, whi...

Ladies Only Group Run 01/15/2017 04:00PM — 05:00PM Join Erin Johnson for a fun 45 to 50 minute run on Sunday, January 8th, 2017. All paces are welco...

Tai Chi for Health 01/17/2017 10:00AM Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

A Community Cafe Conversation 01/17/2017 06:30PM — 08:30PM An opportunity to provide input into the City's strategic plan.

Classic Nashville Roadshow 01/19/2017 02:00PM — 04:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

Disney’s The Little Mermaid 01/19/2017 07:30PM Fall in love with The Little Mermaid all over again, featuring Ariel, Sebastian and more in this ...

Classic Nashville Roadshow 01/20/2017 02:00PM — 04:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

Fayetteville FireAntz Game 01/20/2017 07:30PM Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

Classic Nashville Roadshow 01/20/2017 08:00PM — 10:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

Yoga for Runners 01/21/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM Join The Runners Spot & Clare from Clarityoga for a yoga clinic for runners on January 21st at 9:...

Auditions for Fayetteville's Ultimate LipSync Showdown 01/21/2017 10:00AM — 03:30PM Be a part of Fayetteville’s newest premier event, Fayetteville’s Ultimate Lip Sync Showdown, to b...

Fayetteville FireAntz Game 01/21/2017 07:30PM Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

Disney’s The Little Mermaid 01/21/2017 07:30PM Fall in love with The Little Mermaid all over again, featuring Ariel, Sebastian and more in this ...

Classic Nashville Roadshow 01/21/2017 08:00PM — 10:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

Auditions for Fayetteville's Ultimate LipSync Showdown 01/22/2017 02:00PM — 04:30PM Be a part of Fayetteville’s newest premier event, Fayetteville’s Ultimate Lip Sync Showdown, to b...

Classic Nashville Roadshow 01/22/2017 02:00PM — 04:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

Hot Chocolate 4 Miler 01/22/2017 04:00PM — 05:00PM Who doesn't love a hot cup of cocoa on those cold winter days? We sure do! Join The Runners Spot ...

Tai Chi for Health 01/24/2017 10:00AM Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

Classic Nashville Roadshow 01/26/2017 02:00PM — 04:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance 01/26/2017 07:00PM — 11:00PM Come join the fun every 4th Thursday of the month! Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance V...

16th Annual Civil War Quiz Bowl 01/26/2017 07:00PM The Museum of the Cape Fear will sponsor the 16th Annual Civil War Quiz Bowl. Contestants will te...

Handel: Water Music 01/26/2017 07:30PM Thursday, January 26th, 2017 | 7:30pm St. John’s Episcopal Church 302 Green St., Fayetteville, ...

Disney’s The Little Mermaid 01/26/2017 07:30PM Fall in love with The Little Mermaid all over again, featuring Ariel, Sebastian and more in this ...

5th Annual Evening of Excellence & Expo 01/27/2017 12:00PM — 08:00PM You are cordially invited to the biggest beauty & aesthetics event in North Carolina! View th...

Classic Nashville Roadshow 01/27/2017 02:00PM — 04:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

Classic Nashville Roadshow 01/27/2017 08:00PM — 10:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

Birthday Dance & Potluck 01/27/2017 09:00PM — 01:00AM Celebrate your birthday month with others every 4th Friday of the month! Birthday dance & potluc...

Classic Nashville Roadshow 01/28/2017 08:00PM — 10:00PM Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...