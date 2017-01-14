Skip to main content

Three Kings Day Celebration

Power into a New Year with Protein

Welcoming a Puppy Home

2017 Runway Extravaganza

5 Steps For Easy Entertaining

Art: Chairman of the Whiteboard

Featured Articles

Editor's Corner Jan/Feb 2017

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 01/03/2017, Categories: Community, Today

But in this New Year, be easy on yourself. Life is about progress, not perfection.
Read More »

Publisher's Note Jan/Feb 2017

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 01/03/2017, Categories: Community, Today

For an issue focused on health and wellness and beginning a new year, it may seem sad to recall my friends who died
Read More »

McFadyen's Musings Jan/ Feb 2017

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 01/03/2017, Categories: Today, Entertainment

My friend has been many things in 55 years.
Read More »

Food: Spice Up Your Life & Recipes

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 01/03/2017, Categories: Today, Shop+Eat+Drink

Impressive antioxidants, vitamins and minerals—all of which are a crucial part to our health and well-being—can be found in spices.
Read More »

Business: Neuropathways to Learning

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 01/03/2017, Categories: Today, CityView Family

A biofeedback and neurofeedback business based on success in life & learning
Read More »

Feature: Mindfulness in the New Year

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 01/03/2017, Categories: Community, Today

Being mindful is the best way to stay successful, so let us explore this mindfulness thing a little more.
Read More »

Faith: Building Strength

By Jennifer Gonzalez, 01/03/2017, Categories: Today, Military Life

Our gym is a free fitness-based Christian ministry based out of our home and garage in Fayetteville.
Read More »

  • Free Diabetes Clinic

    01/11/2017
    09:30AM — 12:00PM

    Better Health will offer a free diabetes clinic at the Spring Lake Senior Center, located on 301 ...

  • A Little Night Music

    01/12/2017
    07:30PM

    Thursday, January 12th, 2017 | 7:30pm St. John’s Episcopal Church 302 Green St., Fayetteville, ...

  • Ladies Only Group Run

    01/15/2017
    04:00PM — 05:00PM

    Join Erin Johnson for a fun 45 to 50 minute run on Sunday, January 8th, 2017. All paces are welco...

  • Tai Chi for Health

    01/10/2017
    10:00AM

    Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Candlelight Vigil

    01/10/2017
    05:30PM

    Martin Luther King Jr. Park 5:30 p.m. Join this Candlelight Vigil at the Martin Luther Kin...

  • Free Diabetes Clinic

    01/11/2017
    09:30AM — 12:00PM

    Better Health will offer a free diabetes clinic at the Spring Lake Senior Center, located on 301 ...

  • A Little Night Music

    01/12/2017
    07:30PM

    Thursday, January 12th, 2017 | 7:30pm St. John’s Episcopal Church 302 Green St., Fayetteville, ...

  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

    01/14/2017
    12:00PM

    Join in the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life at this annual downtown parade, whi...

  • Ladies Only Group Run

    01/15/2017
    04:00PM — 05:00PM

    Join Erin Johnson for a fun 45 to 50 minute run on Sunday, January 8th, 2017. All paces are welco...

  • Tai Chi for Health

    01/17/2017
    10:00AM

    Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

  • A Community Cafe Conversation

    01/17/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    An opportunity to provide input into the City's strategic plan.

  • Classic Nashville Roadshow

    01/19/2017
    02:00PM — 04:00PM

    Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

  • Disney’s The Little Mermaid

    01/19/2017
    07:30PM

    Fall in love with The Little Mermaid all over again, featuring Ariel, Sebastian and more in this ...

  • Classic Nashville Roadshow

    01/20/2017
    02:00PM — 04:00PM

    Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    01/20/2017
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Classic Nashville Roadshow

    01/20/2017
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

  • Yoga for Runners

    01/21/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    Join The Runners Spot & Clare from Clarityoga for a yoga clinic for runners on January 21st at 9:...

  • Auditions for Fayetteville's Ultimate LipSync Showdown

    01/21/2017
    10:00AM — 03:30PM

    Be a part of Fayetteville’s newest premier event, Fayetteville’s Ultimate Lip Sync Showdown, to b...

  • Fayetteville FireAntz Game

    01/21/2017
    07:30PM

    Come see the Fayetteville FireAntz, a professional minor-league hockey team, battle it out agains...

  • Disney’s The Little Mermaid

    01/21/2017
    07:30PM

    Fall in love with The Little Mermaid all over again, featuring Ariel, Sebastian and more in this ...

  • Classic Nashville Roadshow

    01/21/2017
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

  • Auditions for Fayetteville's Ultimate LipSync Showdown

    01/22/2017
    02:00PM — 04:30PM

    Be a part of Fayetteville’s newest premier event, Fayetteville’s Ultimate Lip Sync Showdown, to b...

  • Classic Nashville Roadshow

    01/22/2017
    02:00PM — 04:00PM

    Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

  • Hot Chocolate 4 Miler

    01/22/2017
    04:00PM — 05:00PM

    Who doesn't love a hot cup of cocoa on those cold winter days? We sure do! Join The Runners Spot ...

  • Tai Chi for Health

    01/24/2017
    10:00AM

    Practice this flowing eastern exercise with instructor Rich Martin while overlooking the Garden. ...

  • Classic Nashville Roadshow

    01/26/2017
    02:00PM — 04:00PM

    Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

  • Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance

    01/26/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Come join the fun every 4th Thursday of the month! Hang Out Thursdays & Social Ballroom Dance V...

  • 16th Annual Civil War Quiz Bowl

    01/26/2017
    07:00PM

    The Museum of the Cape Fear will sponsor the 16th Annual Civil War Quiz Bowl. Contestants will te...

  • Handel: Water Music

    01/26/2017
    07:30PM

    Thursday, January 26th, 2017 | 7:30pm St. John’s Episcopal Church 302 Green St., Fayetteville, ...

  • Disney’s The Little Mermaid

    01/26/2017
    07:30PM

    Fall in love with The Little Mermaid all over again, featuring Ariel, Sebastian and more in this ...

  • 5th Annual Evening of Excellence & Expo

    01/27/2017
    12:00PM — 08:00PM

    You are cordially invited to the biggest beauty & aesthetics event in North Carolina!  View th...

  • Classic Nashville Roadshow

    01/27/2017
    02:00PM — 04:00PM

    Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

  • Classic Nashville Roadshow

    01/27/2017
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

  • Birthday Dance & Potluck

    01/27/2017
    09:00PM — 01:00AM

    Celebrate your birthday month with others every 4th Friday of the month! Birthday dance & potluc...

  • Classic Nashville Roadshow

    01/28/2017
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

  • Classic Nashville Roadshow

    01/29/2017
    02:00PM — 04:00PM

    Classic Nashville Roadshow brings you some of the most unforgettable songs in country history jus...

